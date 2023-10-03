Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market Explosive Growth Forecasted at a CAGR of 33.6% Upto 2031

Automated Breach and Attack Simulation Market

The rise in a number of cyber-attacks across the globe is positively impacting the growth of the automated breach and attack simulation market.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automated breach and attack simulation refers to a type of advanced computer security testing approach that seeks to find various security settings' vulnerabilities by simulating the attack vectors and methods hostile actors are likely to utilize. These solutions follow easy actions for installation and also require low value for maintenance comparatively. It offers security testing consistently to prevent loss from cyberattacks.

The automated breach and attack simulation market is adding a wide range of technologies, including machine learning and IoT integration to help organizations become more data-driven and better strategized. As cloud service providers run extremely secure operations, most security failures are caused by customer security errors and not by cloud service provider’s security issues. Therefore, many key players introduced various strategies to expand their automated breach and attack simulation solutions.

Increase in complexities in managing security threats and the increase in demand for prioritizing security investments is boosting the growth of the global automated breach and attack simulation market. In addition, growing number of cyber-attacks across the globe is positively impacting growth of the automated breach and attack simulation market.

However, lack of skilled security experts and lack of awareness related to advanced cybersecurity technologies is hampering the automated breach and attack simulation market growth. On the contrary, Rise in digitalization initiatives is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the during the automated breach and attack simulation market forecast.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global automated breach and attack simulation market generated $305.6 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $5.5 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 33.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chains, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

By deployment mode, the on-premises segment captured the largest market share of nearly three-fifths of the global automated breach and attack simulation market in 2021 and is expected to lead in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the cloud segment is expected to achieve the fastest CAGR of 35.4% during the forecast time period.

Based on application, the configuration management segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global automated breach and attack simulation market revenue and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. The patch management segment, on the other hand, is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 36.3% throughout the forecast period.

By end user, the enterprises and data centers segment captured the largest market share of around three-fifths of the global automated breach and attack simulation market in 2021 and is expected to lead in terms of revenue in 2031. However, the managed service providers segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 35.1% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on offering, the platforms and tools segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for around two-thirds of the global automated breach and attack simulation market and would dominate the market in terms of revenue through 2031. However, the services segment would cite the fastest CAGR of 35.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Region-wise, the Automated breach and attack simulation market size was dominated by North America in 2021, and is expected to retain its position during the forecast period, due to the rise in demand for automated breach & attack simulation solutions and services in this area. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period, owing to the digital revolution occurring in cybersecurity across industrial verticals and the rapid growth of rising countries such as China and India.

The key players profiled in the Automated breach and attack simulation market analysis are AttackIQ, Keysight Technologies, Qualys, Inc., Rapid7, Sophos Ltd., Cymulate, FireMon, LLC., SafeBreach Inc., Skybox Security, Inc, Skybox Security, Inc, and XM Cyber. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the automated breach and attack simulation industry.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• The automated breach and attack simulation market was positively impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, owing to an increase in demand for automated breach and attack simulation solutions and services during the lockdown.

• The increase in use of automated breach and attack simulation platforms aided various industry verticals in making their operations run more smoothly while closing the gap between existing security infrastructure and cyber-attacks.

• The utilization of advanced methods to penetrate organizational resources encouraged small and medium businesses to adopt efficient ABAS solutions during the COVID-19 pandemic, consequently driving the growth of the automated breach and attack simulation market.

