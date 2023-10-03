Global Green Industry Leaders Unite at Eco Expo Asia 2023

Submit Release
Hong Kong--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- Eco Expo Asia 2023, jointly organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd and co-organised by the Environment and Ecology Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, will launch from 26 – 29 October in AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong, with the online matching services “Click2Match” available from 19 October to 6 November.


Under the theme of “Taking the Leap towards Carbon Neutrality”, the show aims to gather prominent figures from Mainland China and the global environmental industry to promote concepts such as carbon reduction, the circular economy and new energy. This is with the ultimate goal of transforming Hong Kong into an international hub for green technology and finance. In addition to the returning exhibition groups from Canada and Japan, several new groups from Mainland China will mark their debut participation.


Eco Expo Asia has gathered strong support from the Greater Bay Area, with the participation of the new Macao SAR and Zhongshan pavilions, as well as a hydrogen pavilion composed of Hong Kong companies. This, with the return of the Guangzhou and Shenzhen pavilions, will help to reinstate the role of Hong Kong in catalysing inter-cooperation within this thriving megalopolis. Other new pavilions from Mainland China include those from Jiangsu and Hunan provinces, as well as the city of Shanghai, with leading players in renewable energy, hydrogen, green finance and more. This year’s expo also attracts the leading players in green industries from around the world, with confirmed participation from 11 countries and regions.


The annual Eco Asia Conference is a not-to-be-missed part. Heavyweight speakers will share their views and insights on hot topics, including the “Climate Change Framework for Built Environment”, “Evolving ESG Landscape and the Future of Sustainable Finance” and circular digital technologies. Other highlights include the “C40 Climate Action Seminar (Asia and Oceania Regions), the Hong Kong Government related session and the “Building a Zero Waste Bay Area” launch ceremony, highlighting the GBA’s commitment to carbon neutrality.


The expo will open its doors to the public on the last day to promote green living, visitors can participate in environmental workshops, seminar, green mart and the debut ESG Job Hub.





