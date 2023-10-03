Mobile Payment Market Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

At 30.1% CAGR Mobile Payment Market Size to Grow $12.06 Trillion by 2027

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global mobile payment market was estimated at $1.48 trillion in 2019 and is expected to hit $12.06 trillion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 30.1% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

The increase in penetration of smartphones across the globe and the rise in the e-commerce industry in emerging countries are the major factors driving the growth of the mobile payment market. On the other hand, rising data breaches and security issues in mobile payment restrain the growth to some extent. However, growth in the usage of NFC, RFID, and host card emulation technology in mobile payment and a surge in demand for fast and hassle-free transaction services are projected to create multiple opportunities in the industry.

Covid-19 scenario-

High demand for contactless payments in retail shops, during the pandemic, has boosted the global market for mobile payment to a significant extent.

Also, the growing drift of social distancing has propped up the incorporation of electronic payment systems among consumers.

The mobile payment market is analyzed across payment type, transaction mode, end user, purchase type, application, and region. Based on payment type, the remote segment accounted for nearly two-thirds of the total market revenue in 2019 and is expected to lead the trail by 2027. The proximity segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 31.4% till 2027.

Based on transaction mode, the mobile web payments segment contributed to more than half of the total market share in 2019 and is projected to rule the roost by 2027. Simultaneously, the near-field communication segment would portray the fastest CAGR of 33.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2019, garnering more than half of the global market. The same region would also register the fastest CAGR of 31.2% by 2027. The other regions studied through the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global mobile payment market report include Apple Inc., One97 Communications Limited, Google, LLC, PayPal Holdings, Inc., PayU, American Express Company, Samsung, Visa Inc., Mastercard, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. These market players have adhered to several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global Mobile Payment market share along with the current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global Mobile Payment market size is provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the Mobile Payment industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market for the period 2020–2027 is provided to determine the Mobile Payment market potential.

Mobile Payment Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Payment Type

Proximity

Remote

By Transaction Mode

Mobile Web Payments

Near-Field Communication

SMS Direct Carrier Billing

Others

Regional

By End User

Personal

Business

By Purchase Type

AIRTIME TRANSFER AND TOP UPS

MONEY TRANSFERS AND BILL PAYMENTS

MERCHANDISE AND COUPONS

TRAVEL AND TICKETING

OTHERS

By Application

Media & Entertainment

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

Hospitality & Transportation

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players APPLE, INC, JPMORGAN CHASE CO, MASTERCARD, VISA, INC, PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC, SAMSUNG, AMERICAN EXPRESS COMPANY, PAYU, ONE COMMUNICATIONS LIMITED, GOOGLE LLC

