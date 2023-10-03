Semiconductor Packaging Market Is Anticipated To Reach USD 60.44 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR 9.10%

Semiconductor Packaging Market 2030

Availability of high-end enhanced technologies, increase in demand for smart electronics, growth in manufacturing industries to contribute the growth of market.

Market size in Asia-Pacific to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, owing to increase in adoption of electric vehicles and high demand for automated switching devices & power modules.” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Semiconductor Packaging Market by Type, Packaging Material, Wafer Material, Technology, and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030”.

The global semiconductor packaging market size was valued at $27.10 billion in 2020 and is projected to reach $60.44 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.10% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading contributor to the global market, followed by North America and Europe.

Semiconductor packaging is an advanced semiconductor packaging technology where the layers of components inside and integrated circuit (IC) are stacked together while the horizontal and vertical connections are made to keep them in place and work as a single device. Semiconductor packaging offers distinct advantages over other packaging technologies such as reduced power consumption, enhanced efficiency, better overall performance, and high frequency of operation.

Emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence (AI) and quantum computing, require compound semiconductors to achieve full commercialization. The UK has a rich heritage of microprocessor design, with companies, such as ARM and Imagination Technologies, and new start-up companies designing AI processors, such as Bristol-based GraphCore, which are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the global semiconductor packaging market growth.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of Semiconductor Packaging Industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, Semiconductor Packaging Market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the Semiconductor Packaging industry include:

· Amkor Technology (U.S.)

· ASE Group (Taiwan)

· ChipMOS Technologies, Inc. (Taiwan)

· Powertech Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)

· Intel Corporation (U.S.)

· Jiangsu Changjiang Electronics Technology Co., LTD (China)

· Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

· Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (Taiwan)

· Texas Instruments (U.S.)

· Fujitsu Limited (Japan)

China is the largest country, in terms of revenue generation, in the global semiconductor packaging market share. The semiconductor packaging industry is well-established in China and Taiwan. In addition, rapid growth in sales of consumer electronic products supplements the market growth. Moreover, increase in defense expenditure and widespread use of semiconductors material in IT & telecommunication, consumer electronics, and automotive industries drive the growth of the semiconductor packaging market revenue. Increase in demand for high-speed and compact size electronic products boosts the adoption of flip chip technology in the electronic industry. Internet of Things (IoT) has been gaining popularity and serves as a key driver of the market.

Products used in IoT, such as sensors & actuators, analog & mixed-signal translators, and microcontrollers or embedded processors, require efficient and reliable packaging solutions, which can be done using flip chips, contributed the highest share in the global semiconductor packaging market. In comparison to customary wire-bond packaging, flip chip offers various benefits such as superior thermal & electrical performance, substrate flexibility for varying performance requirements, remarkable I/O capability, reduced form factors, and well-established process equipment expertise.

