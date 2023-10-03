Global Aortic Stents Grafts Market to Record a CAGR of 5% and Reach US$ 4.2 billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

The aortic stents graft market in Germany is marked by a robust healthcare system renowned for its stringent quality standards and a commitment to embracing cutting-edge medical technology.

NEWARK, Del, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In 2023, it is anticipated that the aortic stent grafts market will be worth US$ 2.5 billion. By 2033, the market is anticipated to grow at a 5% CAGR, having reached US$ 4.2 billion.



An important driver is the aging population, which is growing. Aneurysms and other aortic disorders are more prevalent in elderly people. As the population ages, more aortic stent grafts are expected to be needed.

Smoking and hypertension are two lifestyle-related indicators that contribute to the rising prevalence of aortic illnesses. The high incidence of these risk factors raises the need for aortic stent grafts even higher.



Minimally invasive treatment approaches, such as aortic stent grafts reduce patient trauma and post-operative period of recuperation. The requirement for these devices is increasing as the patient desires to shift toward less intrusive procedures.

Progressive advancement in the design, substances, and delivery systems of aortic stent grafts improve their efficacy and safety. Fenestrated and branching stent-grafts, for example, increase the number of patients who can be treated, driving market expansion.

Superior healthcare infrastructure in developing countries is increasing access to innovative medical equipment such as aortic stent grafts. As many patients have access to treatment choices, the potential for expansion in emerging economies is a significant market driver.

The aortic stent grafts industry in Germany is highlighted by an effective healthcare system that adheres to rigorous norms and embraces advanced medical technologies. As older age is a substantial risk factor for aortic illnesses, there is a growing requirement for aortic stent grafts as people age.

In Germany, minimally invasive endovascular techniques are preferred, with aortic stent grafts serving as a less invasive option to standard open surgery. This method results in fast patient recovery and a few post-operative problems.

Key Takeaways:

The market for aortic stent grafts in the United Kingdom is expected to reach US$ 510 million by 2033.

The market in China is estimated to reach US$ 512 million, expanding at a CAGR of 5% through 2033.

The aortic stent grafts market in Japan is expected to develop significantly, reaching US$ 220 million by 2033.

The aortic stent grafts market in Germany is expected to experience a 5.1% CAGR through 2033.

“The expanding popularity of testing procedures for early diagnosis of aneurysms, paired with an aging male population, is driving the demand for aortic stent transplants. Since aneurysms, notably AAA, are asymptomatic, early diagnosis may prevent rupture and allow specialists to begin appropriate treatment,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI) analyst.

Aortic Stents Grafts Market Size:

Attributes Details Estimated Market Size in 2023 US$ 2.5 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2033 US$ 4.2 billion Value-based CAGR 2023 to 2033 5 % Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2018 to 2022 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Product Type

End User

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

The United Kingdom

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled Cook Medical, Inc.

W.L. Gore & Associates

MicroPort Scientific Corporation Inc.

Medtronic Plc.

Lombard Medical, Inc.

Endologix, INC.

Terumo Corporation Inc.

Cardinal Health Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cryolife Inc.

Competitive Analysis:

Significant participants in the aortic stent grafts industry are investing considerably in advancements in research. Apart from that, they dominate the business through a variety of expansion strategies such as associations, mergers, joint ventures, and creative innovations and credentials.

Endologix LLC revealed the introduction and first implant of its ALTO® Abdominal Stent Graft in Canada on May 11, 2021, after the latest authorization from Health Canada.

In March 2022, TERUMO Aortic announced that the PMDA had authorized the RelayPro thoracic stent graft system for the medical care of people in Japan with thoracic aortic aneurysms (TAA). This stent graft system is a contemporary thoracic stent graft with a low profile designed to treat thoracic aneurysms and treat affected people with limited accessibility.

Aortic Stents Grafts Market Segmentation:

Product Type:

Abdominal Aortic Stents Graft

Thoracic Aortic Stents Graft

End User:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers/Outpatient Surgical Centers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa



