Five centrally-run cities ink industry and trade cooperation deals

VIETNAM, October 3 -

HÀ NỘI — Five centrally-run cities, including Hà Nội, HCM City, Hải Phòng, Đà Nẵng, and Cần Thơ, signed a cooperation agreement in the industry and trade field for the 2023-25 period at a conference on Monday.

The conference, entitled "International integration promotes growth of import-export, industry, trade, and services in the period 2023-25", was organised by the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade.

"The five departments of industry and trade will continue to promote development cooperation, effectively deploy signed programmes; promote exchange activities, learn from experience; and expand comprehensive cooperation in all fields," said Acting Director of the Hà Nội Department of Industry and Trade Trần Thị Phương Lan at the event.

“The parties will continue to increase information and experience exchanges in the areas of strength of each locality to supplement and support each other for mutual development, and participate in proposing new policies and strategies,” added Lan.

At the event, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Phan Thị Thắng said that 2024 is a breakthrough year in fulfilling the 5-year socio-economic goals set by localities for 2021-25.

Thắng requested the five cities to focus on developing the infrastructure of the industry and trade sector, and gradually restructure the manufacturing and processing industry, high-tech industry, energy industry, mechanics, electronics, chemicals, construction, and supporting industries.

She also asked the cities to continue to pay attention and prioritise resources for trade promotion, support businesses to develop the domestic market as well as diversify export markets by promoting trade through digital platforms.

Director of the HCM City’s Department of Industry and Trade, Bùi Tá Hoàng Vũ, said that Việt Nam's supporting industry was still developing slowly while domestic enterprises were at a disadvantage compared to foreign investors in participating in the global supply chain. Therefore, it is essential to develop planning and implementation of supporting industry development planning in the city and the Southern Key Economic Region.

A representative of the Đà Nẵng Department of Industry and Trade also said that the scope of commitments in new generation free trade agreements (FTAs) was increasingly extensive and comprehensive, requiring active participation and synchronous coordination between ministries and departments from central to local, and businesses. Therefore, as the focal point for implementing the agreements, the Đà Nẵng Department of Industry and Trade will continue to coordinate with units to effectively support and advise businesses, especially on how to handle existing and arising issues from a business perspective, minimising the risk of trade disputes during the implementation of FTAs.

In the first eight months of 2023, the industrial production activities of the five cities maintained growth and were higher than the general growth rate of the whole country. The total retail sales of goods and services of the five cities account for 38.33 per cent of the country. Consumer markets such as HCM City and Hà Nội continue to recover and grow, making an important contribution to the 10 per cent growth in total retail sales of goods and services of the country.

Cumulatively in the first eight months of 2023, the export turnover of the five cities accounts for 24.8 per cent of the country’s total figure, of which Hà Nội, HCM City, and Hải Phòng City are in the top 10 localities with the largest trade turnover and export turnover in the country. — VNS