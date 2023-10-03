Restaurant POS Software Market to Witness 8.37% CAGR by 2030 Restaurant owners' growing demand for adaptive POS terminals is driving the global restaurant POS software industry | Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

According to Zion Market Research, the global Restaurant POS Software market size is projected to reach USD 17.87 billion by 2030 from its value of USD 9.42 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 8.37% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, USA, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Restaurant POS Software Market By Product Type (Linux System, DOS System, And Windows System) , By Hardware (Mobile POS Terminal And Fixed POS Terminal (Vending Machine, Cash Counters, And Self-Service Kiosks)), By Software(Billing, Order Management, Delivery Management, Stock & Inventory Management, And Others), By Application (Back End And Front End), By Deployment (Cloud And On-Premises), By End-User ( QSR (Quick Service Restaurant), FSR (Full Service Restaurant), Institutional, And Others) And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global Restaurant POS Software Market size was valued at about USD 9.42 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.37% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 17.87 billion by 2030.”

Restaurant POS Software Market Overview:

Restaurant POS software is the software system used in point-of-sale (POS) terminals to monitor, administer, and generate various restaurant-related information, such as order management, billing, sale, delivery receiving, and other requirements at the point-of-sale. These software solutions are designed to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of restaurant operations by maintaining systematic and clear records of transactions and received or delivered orders. Material management, kitchen display systems, table reservations, and simplified payment methods and invoicing are included in restaurant POS software. These solutions facilitate restaurant administration and improve customer satisfaction.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 9.42 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 17.87 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 8.37% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered EZee Technosys, AccuPOS, Toast POS, EposNow.com, Posera, POSsible, POSist Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Upserve, Inc., Aloha POS/NCR, Oracle Hospitality, Forth Enterprises LLC, Restaurant Manager, BIM POS, Focus POS, Clover Network, Inc., Revel Systems, NCR Corporation, Square Inc., FoodZaps Technology, LimeTray, PAR (Brink POS and PixelPoint), Ingenico Group, SilverWare POS, Aireus Inc., Heartland Payment Systems, and Shift4 Payments.





Global Restaurant POS Software Market: Growth Factors & Restraints

The surging requirements for multipurpose POS terminals from restaurant owners is a key factor steering the expansion of the restaurant POS software market across the globe. Increased functionality of POS terminals and software solutions that offer better performance in managing the tasks in a restaurant is another major growth factor pushing the global restaurant POS software industry.

Additionally, the increasing preference for EMV cards for payments is anticipated to positively affect the global restaurant POS software market in the forecast timeframe. Additionally, in the recent past, there has been an increase in investments and expenditures towards the development of such software solutions because numerous start-up vendors such as TouchBistro, ShopKeep, and Toast entered the restaurant POS software market. The market players are focusing on restaurants with a large customer base and restaurants that need modern sales & inventory management services. These companies offer solutions that can be personalized according to the business operations and the needs of a particular restaurant. This is expected to foster the expansion of the global restaurant POS software market size.

On the other hand, lack of security and increasing concerns related to the safety of information and data of the software solutions are the factors that are projected to hamper the growth of the global restaurant POS software market in the upcoming times.

Restaurant POS Software Market: Segmentation

The global restaurant POS software industry has been categorized on the basis of product type, hardware, software, application, deployment, end-user, and region. By product type, the global restaurant POS software market is classified into Linux systems, DOS systems, and Windows systems. Based on hardware, the market can be segregated into mobile POS terminals and fixed POS terminals. The fixed POS terminal segment is further classified into vending machines, cash counters, and self-service kiosks. On the basis of software, the global restaurant POS software market has been divided into billing, order management, delivery management, stock & inventory management, and others.

Based on application, the market is differentiated into back end and front end. By deployment, the global restaurant POS software market can be bifurcated into cloud and on-premises. By end-user, the market is divided into QSR (quick service restaurant), FSR (full-service restaurant), institutional, and others. FSR (full-service restaurant) has been sub-segmented into casual dining and fine dining.

Regional Analysis:

North America is predicted to dominate the global restaurant POS software market owing to the large presence of restaurants in this region. Also, there is an increased preference to implement ultra-modern solutions to allow more productivity in restaurant activities. The busy lifestyles of the working population in the region have been triggering the expansion of the global restaurant POS software market.

Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest CAGR over the forthcoming period because of the rising number of fast-food restaurants and quick-service restaurants in the region. Eating out has been an emerging trend, especially across the major metropolitan cities where the workforce has been spending a considerable portion of their incomes on restaurants, cafeterias, and eateries.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Restaurant POS Software market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Restaurant POS Software market include;

EZee Technosys

AccuPOS

Toast POS

EposNow.com

Posera

POSsible

POSist Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Upserve, Inc.

Aloha POS/NCR

Oracle Hospitality

Forth Enterprises LLC

Restaurant Manager

BIM POS

Focus POS

Clover Network, Inc.

Revel Systems

NCR Corporation

Square Inc.

FoodZaps Technology

LimeTray

PAR (Brink POS and PixelPoint)

