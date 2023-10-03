Citrus Fiber Market New Pathways for Research and Innovation | Region wise, North America held a major share of 42.5%.

Citrus Fiber Market

The Citrus Fiber Market is expected to witness significant growth due to numerous health benefits associated with citrus fiber, growth in demand for citrus fiber.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, 5933 NE WIN SIVERS DRIVE, #205, OR 97220, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global citrus fiber market size was valued at $390.6 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $659.2 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.5%.

Citrus fiber is a natural food ingredient derived from the peels and pulp of citrus fruits, such as oranges, lemons, and grapefruits. It is primarily used as a food additive and thickening agent in various food and beverage products.Citrus fiber can be found in various forms, including powders and concentrates. Food manufacturers use it in a wide range of products, including baked goods, dairy alternatives, meat products, and more. Its versatility and natural origin make it a valuable ingredient for improving the nutritional and functional qualities of food and beverage items.

Growth in use of citrus fibers in various industries such as bakery, sauces & seasonings, desserts, ice creams, beverages, flavorings, and coatings, exponentially propels the growth of the citrus fiber market across the globe. Disease preventing properties of citrus fibers is paving way for its increasing use in daily meals of health oriented consumers. Citrus fibers are also used in pet foods. It has a high water holding capacity and emulsification capabilities, both of which are important in the production of high-quality pet food and treats including kibble, biscuits, and injection-molded bones.

Furthermore, supply lines were affected as a result of travel restrictions. The citrus fibers industry, across the other side, acquired some traction following the relaxation of lockout limitations, and demand is likely to expand substantially in the future years. This is attributed to the fact that fiber-based food can help in fighting the COVID-19 virus as it is highly effective in building and boosting immunity.

According to the citrus fiber market analysis, the global citrus fiber market is segmented based on application, and source. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into bakery, sauces & seasonings, meat & egg replacement, desserts & ice-creams, beverages, flavorings, & coatings, snacks & meals, and others.

According to source, the citrus fiber market is fragmented into orange, tangerines/mandarins, grapefruit, lemon, lime, and others. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Spain, Germany, France, Italy, Russia, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and rest of LAMEA).

As per the citrus fiber market trends, based on application, bakery, is the dominating segment and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. The desserts & ice creams segment is anticipated to be the fastest- growing. On the basis of source, the orange segment is expected to be the fastest-growing, owing to the fact that it is popular because of its inherent sweetness, the range of varieties available, and the variety of uses.

Region wise, North America was the largest citrus fiber market, owing to increased awareness among consumers, high disposable income, increased demand for functional food, and desire for healthy and active lifestyle among the population.

The prominent citrus fibers industry players include AMC Group, Cargill Incorporated, Carolina Ingredients, CEAMSA, Citrus Extracts LLC, CP Kelco, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Edge Ingredients, FGF Trapani, Fiberstar, Inc., Golden Health, Hebei Lemont Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Herbafood Ingredients GmbH, Ingredients by Nature, JRS Silvateam Ingredients S.r.l., Lucid Colloids Ltd., Nans Products, Naturex SA, Quadra Chemicals Ltd, and Royal DSM.

Key findings of the study

By application, the bakery held the highest market share, accounting for 24.7% of the global citrus fiber market.

By source, the orange segment held a major citrus fiber market share of 51.8%.

Region wise, North America held a major share of 42.5%.