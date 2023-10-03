Investment Banking Market Expected to Reach $213.6 Billion by 2032

Elevating Investments: Investment Banking & Trading Services Market Set to Generate $520.02 Billion by 2027

One major growth factor for the investment banking market is the surge in merger and acquisition (M&A) activities across various industries.

NEW CASTLE, WILMINGTON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global investment banking & trading services market garnered $267.86 billion in 2019, and is projected to generate $520.02 billion by 2027, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market trends, key segments, top investment pockets, value chains, and regional scenarios.

The surge in huge financial challenges among investors and other external forces that force businesses to manage finances for their business expansions and the rise in demand for fundamental advisory from corporate companies drive the growth of the global investment banking & trading services market. However, an increase in cyber-attacks & data thefts and strict government regulations by government bodies hinder the market growth. On the other hand, untapped potential in developing countries offers significant opportunities in the coming years.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The investment banking & trading services providers had significant revenue growth during the Covid-19 pandemic. However, key market players encountered several challenges including market democratization, changing financial regulations, a shift to remote working environment, and rapid advancement in technology.

Banks & financial institutions that offer investment banking solutions have been adapting their existing business models and operational platforms to sustain in the market during the pandemic.

The report provides a detailed segmentation of the global investment banking & trading services market based on service type, industry vertical, and region. By service type, the trading & related services segment held the highest market share, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the total share in 2019, and is expected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. However, the financial advisory segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2027.

By industry vertical, the BFSI segment accounted for the highest market share, contributing to nearly one-third of the global investment banking & trading services market in 2019, and is projected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue in 2027. However, the healthcare segment would portray the largest CAGR of 7.5% throughout the forecast period.

By region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the total market share, and will maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is projected to showcase a CAGR of 12.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Leading players of the global investment banking & trading services market analyzed in the report include Bank of America Corporation, Citigroup, Inc., Barclays, Deutsche Bank AG, CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs, UBS, Morgan Stanley, and Wells Fargo.

Key benefits for stakeholders

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global investment banking & trading services market share along with current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global investment banking & trading services market trends.

The quantitative analysis of the global investment banking & trading services market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Investment Banking & Trading Services Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Service Type

Equity Underwriting & Debt Underwriting Services

Trading & Related Services

Financial Advisory

Others

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Energy & Utilities

IT & Telecom

Retail & Consumer Goods

Media & Entertainment

Others

By Region

North America (U.S, CANADA)

Europe (UK, GERMANY, FRANCE, ITALY, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players WELLS FARGO, BARCLAYS, MORGAN STANLEY, CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG, JPMORGAN CHASE & CO., UBS, .DEUTSCHE BANK AG, BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION, CITIGROUP, INC., GOLDMAN SACHS

