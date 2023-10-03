EMU Listed 1st In Turkey and 8th Worldwide in International Diversity

With a score of 74.437, Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) is ranked as the first university in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and Republic of Turkey in the International Diversity Rankings published by world university ranking system Round University Ranking (RUR). Moreover, with the score of 99.417, EMU is ranked as the 8th university in the Republic of Turkey and once again as the first in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus in the category of International Student Diversity.

In the ranking, EMU took the 116th place worldwide in international personnel category with a score of 90.500 and first place in both Republic of Turkey and TRNC universities. Adding more, scoring 70.513 points, EMU is ranked as the 222nd university in the world and first university in the Republic of Turkey and TRNC. In effect of new media category, with its score of 65.750, EMU took 417th place in the world, 14th in the Republic of Turkey and 1st in TRNC.

With nearly 17 thousand students from over 100 different countries, EMU has academic personnel members from 35 different countries. EMU is ranked the 872nd best university in the world in the World University Rankings announced by RUR, and was announced as the best university in TRNC.