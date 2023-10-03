Submit Release
To His Excellency Mr. Abdullatif Jamal Rashid, President of the Republic of Iraq

AZERBAIJAN, October 3 - 03 October 2023, 11:04

Dear Mr. President,

On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I cordially congratulate you and all your people on the occasion of the national holiday of the Republic of Iraq, and extend my best wishes.

I believe that through our joint efforts Azerbaijan-Iraq relations will continue to develop and strengthen in an atmosphere of friendship and cooperation.

On this festive day, I wish you good health, success in your activities, and the friendly people of Iraq everlasting peace and prosperity.

Sincerely,

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, 2 October 2023

