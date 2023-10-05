Hydrogen Cyanide Market projected to surpass US$ 2,457.5 million by 2028 at a significant CAGR of 4.13%

The hydrogen cyanide market was evaluated at US$1,850.700 million in 2021 and will grow at a CAGR of 4.13% to be worth US$2,457.550 million by 2028.

The hydrogen cyanide market was evaluated at US$1,850.700 million in 2021 and will grow at a CAGR of 4.13% to be worth US$2,457.550 million by 2028.” — Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence