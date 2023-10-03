Submit Release
Von der Leyen: EU stands with Armenia in assisting displaced people

The EU stands with Armenia in assisting displaced people,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen told Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on 2 October.

She reported her phone conversation with Pashinyan on the X platform (formerly Twitter). Von der Leyen reminded that the EU has activated the Civil Protection Mechanism and mobilised humanitarian aid worth €5.2 million to support Armenia. 

Von der Leyen also announced that European Commissioner European Commissioner for Crisis Management, in charge of European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid, Janez Lenarcic would travel to Armenia this Friday to assess further needs on the ground.

