Tomato Ketchup Market Revenue to Cross USD 24.6 billion by 2030, Garnering 5.9% CAGR – Exclusive Report by Transparency Market Research

Tomato ketchup enjoys universal popularity, serving as a versatile condiment for diverse cuisines worldwide.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Oct. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. - The tomato ketchup market is anticipated to register a 5.9% CAGR from 2020 to 2030 and by 2030; the market is likely to gain US$ 24.6 billion. Beyond traditional flavor innovations, there is a relatively untapped opportunity in the realm of ethnic and fusion ketchup varieties. As consumers increasingly explore diverse cuisines, tomato ketchup can serve as a bridge between familiar and exotic flavors.



Manufacturers can experiment with blends inspired by global cuisines, such as chipotle-infused ketchup for a smoky kick or mango-chili ketchup for a sweet-spicy twist. These unique flavors cater to adventurous palates and can enhance the culinary experience, especially in the foodservice and gourmet segments.

With the growing demand for convenience and on-the-go snacking, portion-controlled packaging for tomato ketchup offers a significant yet lesser-known opportunity. Single-serve sachets or mini-containers make it easier for consumers to enjoy ketchup with their meals without the hassle of messy bottles. This concept aligns with fast-food chains, takeout orders, and packed lunches. Innovative packaging designs that reduce food wastage and offer convenience can tap into this emerging market.

While health and wellness are known trends, there is an opportunity to take it further with clean-label ketchup. Beyond just reduced sugar and preservatives, clean-label ketchup offers complete transparency in ingredient sourcing and production processes.

This appeals to consumers seeking simplicity and authenticity in their food choices. Manufacturers can capitalize on this trend by emphasizing their ketchup's natural and minimalistic attributes, attracting a growing segment of health-conscious consumers who prioritize clean eating.

Collaborative branding presents an intriguing yet lesser-explored opportunity. Tomato ketchup brands can collaborate with popular food brands or restaurants to create co-branded ketchup products. For instance, a renowned pizza chain could collaborate with a ketchup brand to produce a signature pizza ketchup blend. This not only leverages the popularity of both brands but also introduces ketchup to new consumption occasions and demographics.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Normal/regular nature dominates the tomato ketchup market, with traditional ketchup varieties being the most widely consumed and recognized choice.

The dominating packaging size in the tomato ketchup market is 750gm-1Kg, catering to households and foodservice needs effectively.

Household dominates the tomato ketchup market, with widespread usage in homes for various culinary applications and everyday meals.



Market Trends for Tomato Ketchup

Growing consumer health consciousness is driving demand for low-sugar, organic, and natural tomato ketchup variants, pushing manufacturers to offer healthier options.

Tomato ketchup is undergoing flavor experimentation, with unique and exotic blends gaining popularity, catering to diverse consumer palates and culinary preferences.

Sustainable sourcing and eco-friendly packaging are becoming prominent trends as consumers seek environmentally responsible choices in the Tomato Ketchup market.



Global Market for Tomato Ketchup: Regional Outlook

In North America, tomato ketchup remains a staple condiment, firmly embedded in the culture. Leading manufacturers in the region continuously innovate to meet changing consumer demands, including organic and low-sugar variants.

The mature North American market is marked by fierce competition and evolving health-consciousness, driving the development of healthier ketchup options.

Europe also presents a significant market for tomato ketchup. Here, there is a growing trend toward gourmet and artisanal ketchup varieties, emphasizing unique flavors and premium ingredients.

Health and sustainability concerns drive demand for natural, preservative-free options. The European market is characterized by a blend of traditional and contemporary ketchup preferences.

In the Asia-Pacific region, the market is burgeoning due to a rising middle-class population and a growing appetite for Western fast food. Local manufacturers are adapting ketchup flavors to suit regional tastes, resulting in a wide range of sweet, spicy, and tangy variations.

Asia Pacific is emerging as a key growth engine for the global tomato ketchup market, offering significant opportunities for established players and newcomers alike.

Global Tomato Ketchup Market: Key Players



Numerous players vying for market share through innovation, marketing strategies, and product diversification, driving industry growth and adaptation, mark the competitive landscape of the tomato ketchup market. The following companies are well-known participants in the global tomato ketchup market:

Natureland Organics

Organic Tattva

Lobia, Elworld

BRS‐Tumucumaque

BRS‐Xiquexique

BRS‐Aracê

Ancient Wisdom



Product Portfolio

Natureland Organics offers a wide product range, including organic grains, pulses, spices, and more. They focus on providing high quality, chemical-free organic products, promoting a healthier and sustainable lifestyle.

Organic Tattva boasts a diverse portfolio of organic foods, from grains and pulses to spices and sweeteners. Their commitment to purity and sustainability resonates with consumers seeking organic, nutritious choices.

Elworld's Lobia (Black Eyed Peas) is a testament to their premium quality legumes. Sourced meticulously, these organic beans deliver wholesome nutrition and culinary excellence.



Global Tomato Ketchup Market Segmentation



Nature

Normal/Regular

Chili Tomato Sauce

Packaging Size

Less than 350 gm

500gm-750 gm

750 gm-1Kg

5 Kg

End Use

HoReca

Household

Others



Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America



