P1 Padel Group - Las Vegas Club Grand Opening

Orlando based Padel Operator has opened @ 1876 Buffalo Drive Las Vegas as it kick starts its US expansion with one of the largest clubs currently in the US.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- P1 Padel Group Inc (“the Group’) announces the Grand Opening of its flagship center P1 Padel Las Vegas on Thursday October 12th 2023.P1 Padel is pleased to announce that Las Vegas councilwoman Victoria Seaman will formally open the center under the P1 Padel brand in a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday 12th October at 6.30pm.The Grand opening week will extend from Tuesday 12th to Friday 13th October. Daily activities, including skills challenges with a $1,000 prize, try padel sessions, exhibition matches, club tours and of course the inevitable goody bag of freebies. Bookings are open and spaces limited so Padel enthusiasts are encouraged to book immediately on Eventbrite P1 Padel Las Vegas is located at 1876 S Buffalo Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89117. The facility has 8 courts, a members lounge and Cafe74, a concept cafe serving quality food and drink. A pro shop is included in the venue providing the latest in padel tech including Adidas, Wilson and the high class Nox Europe brands. Memberships and court bookings are available from the P1padel.com website.Simon Davison of P1 Padel Group: “Padel’s success in Europe, South America and Asia is hugely impressive but it is only the start. A brilliant sport, more engaging than tennis, more inclusive than squash and definitely more exciting than pickle. It is no surprise Padel is one of the world's fastest growing leisure activities, it is already loved by sports stars and celebrities worldwide. Our new venue brings the opportunity to the people of Las Vegas.”FURTHER INFORMATIONCouncilwoman Victoria SeamanAn elected official and community leader, Councilwoman Seaman has advocated for issues important to Nevada. She has focused on lower taxes, fewer government regulations for small business owners, guardianship issues to protect seniors, human rights, and issues related to animal welfare. Victoria Seaman is a candidate in the 2024 Mayor of Las Vegas election race.P1 Padel Group IncP1 Padel Group Inc was formed by Simon Davison in January 2023 to operate Padel clubs in the US. Simon has a successful track record in venue based leisure having built and sold Escapology the largest franchise US escape room business. P1 Padel successfully completed investor fundraising by end Q2 and has now begun to execute its Club growth strategy with its first venue in Las Vegas.

