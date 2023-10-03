Global Asphalt Pavers Market Is Projected To Grow At A 9.2% Rate Through The Forecast Period
The Business Research Company’s Asphalt Pavers Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032
LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Asphalt Pavers Global Market Report 2023" offers thorough market information. Their projection: Market size to hit $3.01B in 2027, growing at a 9.2% CAGR.
Asphalt pavers market grows from rising global road traffic. Asia-Pacific leads in market share. Key players: Volvo Construction Equipment Corporation, Caterpillar Inc., Weiler, Zoomlion Company Limited, Dynapac, Bomag GmbH.
Asphalt Pavers Market Segments
•By Type: Track Pavers, Wheel Pavers, Screeds
•By Paving Width: Less than 2.5 Meters, 2.5-5 Meters, More Than 5 Metr
•By Technology: Hydrostatic, Mechanical
•By Geography: The global asphalt pavers market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.
An asphalt paver spreads, shapes, and partially compacts asphalt on roadways and construction sites, used for building roads, parking areas, and bridges.
