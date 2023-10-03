Chinese Patent Medicine Market is Set to grow at healthy CAGR from 2023 to 2032 | Latest Revenue Growth & Key Companies

Chinese Patent Medicine Market Report

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, Chinese Patent Medicine Market, Chinese Patent Medicine refer to herbal medicines, mainly extracted condensed pills called teapills, which are usually small, spherical, and black. Patents may come for various types of medicines such as syrups, dripping pills, liquids, capsules, powders, granules, and instant teas, which are manufactured by Chinese companies and exported within and outside China.

The major factors that contribute to the growth of the Chinese patent medicines market include the increasing prevalence of cardiovascular & cerebrovascular diseases, rise in health concerns among people, rising popularity of Chinese patent medicine with less toxicity & fewer side effects, and high demand for traditional Chinese medicine among patients.

Key Takeaways:

Historical Significance: Chinese patent medicine has a rich history dating back thousands of years and is deeply rooted in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) principles.

Global Expansion: Chinese patent medicine has gained popularity not only in China but also in international markets, driven by an increasing interest in holistic and natural health remedies.

Government Support: The Chinese government has been actively supporting the development and promotion of traditional Chinese medicine, including patent medicines, both domestically and internationally.

Innovation and Modernization: The industry has seen innovation in formulations, packaging, and production techniques to meet modern standards and consumer preferences.

Quality Assurance: There is a growing emphasis on quality control and assurance in the production of Chinese patent medicines to meet regulatory requirements and ensure product safety.

Herbal Ingredients: Many Chinese patent medicines are based on herbal ingredients and traditional formulas, which are believed to offer various health benefits.

Digitalization: The industry is embracing digital marketing and e-commerce to reach a broader consumer base, both within China and globally.

Health and Wellness Trend: As consumers seek natural and alternative healthcare solutions, Chinese patent medicines have found a niche in the broader health and wellness trend.

Regulatory Challenges: The industry faces regulatory challenges, both in China and in export markets, related to quality control, labeling, and safety standards.

Investment Opportunities: There are opportunities for investment in research and development, manufacturing, and distribution of Chinese patent medicines, driven by market growth.

Key Benefits :

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Chinese patent medicines market with current trends and future estimations to elucidate imminent investment pockets.

The report provides information about the current and upcoming trends in the Chinese patent medicines market from 2016 to 2023, which helps determine prevailing opportunities.

Comprehensive analysis of factors that drive and restrict the growth of the Chinese patent medicines market has been provided.

Identification of factors that are instrumental in changing the market scenario, rise in opportunities, and identification of key companies that can influence this market on a regional scale have been provided.

Key market players within the market have been profiled in this report and their strategies thoroughly analyzed, which help understand the competitive outlook of the Chinese patent medicines market.

Competitive Landscape:

Taiji Group Co., Ltd.

Yangtze River Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.

Tibet Rhodiola Pharmaceutical Holding Co., Ltd.

Yunnan Baiyao Group Co., Ltd.

Tasly.Phar. International Co., Ltd.

China Resources Pharmaceutical Group Limited

Shanghai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Market Segments:

By Disease Type:

Cardiovascular and Cerebrovascular Diseases

Tumor Diseases

Respiratory System Diseases

Musculoskeletal Diseases

Digestive System Diseases

Others

By Dosage Type:

Injection

Capsule

Pills

Syrups

Others

By End User

Hospitals

Pharmacies or Drugstores

Others

