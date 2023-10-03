Submit Release
RSIPF thank communities in Choiseul during bomb disposal operations

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Team of the Royal Solomon Island Police Force (RSIPF) thanked the communities in Choiseul Province during the bomb disposal operation that happened recently.

RSIPF Commissioner Mr. Mostyn Mangau says, “Good that our communities in the area of operation complies with instructions from the EOD team to deal with those unexploded ordnance (UXOs). Those bombs are a threat to our people and they have been killing our people for the past years.”

Commissioner Mangau says, “The operation came about in response to local communities reporting bombs in the province over the past two months. The EOD team safely removed and disposed of eight UXO’s that were endangering the community including a large Aerial Bomb.

Mr. Mangau says, “The two days operation was conducted at Solovae, Tarekukure and Choiseul Provincial Secondary School. Despite the unstable weather the EOD team managed to safely get rid of the UXOs to ensure safety and livelihood of the communities as normal.”

If you see any UXOs please report those to the Police emergency line on phone 999.

EOD specialist deal wit a large aerial bomb during the operation

RSIPF Press

