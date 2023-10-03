CSSI farewell 16 Senior Officers

On September 29, 2023 Correctional Service Solomon Islands (CSSI) hosted a farewell ceremony for sixteen (16) senior officers whom retired from active service and their family members at CSSI Headquarter Rove, in Honiara.

Speaking during the farewell ceremony of sixteen retirees, Commissioner of the Correctional Service Solomon Islands Mr Marktas Forau says, “I am very humble to bring heartily congratulation and acknowledge each one of you for your commitment and excellence services you have rendered to the Correctional Service of Solomon Islands during your service to the Solomon Islands Government and its people.

“Your dedication and commitment have inspired all of us significantly and you enthused positive changes in the lives of inmates and members of the organization”.

“We salute you for your exceptional hard work and dedication”, says Commissioner Forau.

He adds you will be long remembered for your service in the Correctional Service of Solomon Islands and we sincerely commend you for your professional attributes.

Speaking on behalf of the 16 Retirees Superintendant Bernard Ramota do acknowledge the Office of the Commissioner for hosting this ceremony in due respect for their service to Corrections and the Solomon Islands Government.

Superintendent Ramota reiterate to serving officers that working in the field of Corrections will always bring challenges but we are here to serve our people, our country, our communities and our nation as a whole.

We had run the race and reached the finishing line of our career path. Let us remind ourselves to be patient when executing our roles and responsibilities, to which it brings us to this far and reach the climax of active service, as you all witnessed today”, says Ramota.

The Office of the Commissioner Correctional Service Solomon Islands wish all the 16 Retirees, all the best and good luck in their future endeavors, thus among the 16 Retirees farewelled are 13 senior male officers and 3 senior female officers.

Commissioner and Retiree’s Reps eyes on the farewell cake for cutting in commemoration for their long and dedication service to the government and people of Solomon Islands.

Commissioner Marktas Forau presented a certificate of appreciation to Sergeant Angela Dakile for serving the Organization and SI Government for 30 years of service.

Commissioner Marktas Forau presented a certificate of appreciation to Staff Sergeant George Tui as witness by his spouse.

Commissioner Marktas Forau presented a certificate of appreciation to Superintendent Derick Tenai for serving the Organization and SI Government for 33 years of service.

Staff Sergeant Rose Kenekene received her Certificate of appreciation from Commissioner Marktas Forau for serving the organization and SI Government for 32 years.

CSSI Press