DPM encourages donor support for Bina Harbour infrastructure development

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure Development, Manasseh Maelanga welcomes any assistance from development partners targeting infrastructure development for the Bina Harbour project on Malaita Province.

The Bina Harbour project is a national development project to construct an International Seaport and a Tuna processing facility at Bina Harbour in Malaita.

Speaking at the Pacific Infrastructure Conference in Brisbane, Australia last week, Maelanga said the project is a major investment for the country.

The Solomon Islands Government in partnership with Australia and New Zealand and International Finance Corporation (IFC) has already committed funding into the initial phases of the project.

“We were fortunate to have the generous support of the Australian and New Zealand Governments and the International Finance Corporation to bring the Bina Harbor development to the point where we have the required land being mobilized, and financial and economic analyses and a business case developed to attract credible investors,” Maelanga said.

“I appeal on our global friends to assist with the major infrastructure investment required to bring Bina Harbor to reality,” the Deputy Prime Minister added.

Solomon Islands’ tuna resource is the single most important renewable resource currently providing around 10 percent of Government revenue through fishing access fees.

The Bina Harbour project is important for the country to maximize revenue from its tuna resources that aims to earn more of the tuna value chain by processing tuna products locally.

OPMC Press