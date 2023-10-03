Voluntary Health Organizations Market Size, Share And Growth Dynamics For 2023-2032

Voluntary Health Organizations Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Market Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Voluntary Health Organizations Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the voluntary health organizations market. As per TBRC’s voluntary health organizations market forecast, the voluntary health organizations market size is predicted to reach $51.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 4.8%.

The voluntary health organizations market growth is due to increased voluntary contributions. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest voluntary health organizations market share. Major players in the market include Mercy Ships, American Heart Association, Angelwood, Valley Aids Council, March of Dimes, Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Association.

Voluntary Health Organizations Market Segments

•By Mode Of Donation: Online Donation, Offline Donation

•By Organization Type: Multilateral Organizations, Bilateral Single Government Agency, Non-governmental

•By Organization Location: Domestic, International

•By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Voluntary health organizations are engaged in raising funds for health-related research such as disease prevention (heart disease, cancer, diabetes, and others), health education, and patient services. Voluntary health agencies are non-profit organizations with the aim of combating a specific disease, disability, or set of diseases and disabilities or improving and protecting the health of a certain group of people.

•Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

•Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

