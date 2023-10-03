Multi-Cloud Networking in Fintech Market to Strengthen Its Position in Global Market at 18.2% CAGR Forecast to 2031

Multi-Cloud Networking in Fintech Market

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fintech is always surrounded by the risk of managing sensitive information and adhering to industry compliance. In addition, cloud providers have to take strict measures to protect customers’ data and systems from any kind of threats and attacks. Furthermore, some of the popular methods include using next-gen firewalls, intrusion detection, and prevention technologies, securing endpoints, data encryption, audits, penetration testing, tokenization, and (Virtual Private Network) VPN.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Multi-Cloud Networking in Fintech Market by Component (Solution, Service), by Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises, SMEs), by Cloud Type (Public, Private): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031". As per the report, the global multi-cloud networking in the fintech industry generated $362.3 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 18.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Major determinants of the market growth

Increase in adoption of multi-cloud networking in fintech, the surge in deployment of cloud service providers (CSPs), and the need for disaster recovery and contingency plans have boosted the growth of the global multi-cloud networking in the fintech market. On the contrary, the dearth of skilled workforce and the complexity of redesigning the network for the cloud hinder market growth. However, a surge in the number of small- and medium-sized enterprises would open new opportunities in the future.

Covid-19 outbreak:

The Covid-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of multi-cloud networking in fintech market, due to critical security issues and facilitating secure information.

Moreover, multi-cloud network helped financial institutes to enhance their agility while servicing clients and ensuring adequate data security.

The service segment to showcase the highest CAGR through 2031

Based on component, the service segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 19.4% during the forecast period, as it helps to manage concerns efficiently with personalized assistance and optimized performance development. However, the solution segment held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global multi-cloud networking in fintech market share in 2021, as it provides personalized services, accelerates throughput, and reduces operational costs.

The SMEs segment to register the highest CAGR by 2031

Based on enterprise size, the SMEs segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 19.6% during the forecast period, owing to increasing technological investments and growing innovation. However, the large enterprises segment dominated in terms of revenue in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global multi-cloud networking in fintech market share in 2021, as multi-cloud offers much better security with multiple backups at different servers.

The public segment held the largest share

By cloud type, the public segment held the lion's share in 2021, accounting for nearly four-fifths of the global multi-cloud networking in fintech market, as it offers tools and services, which help to store data and monitor records of all the IT network assets to deliver additional services. However, the private segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period, as it provides a more stable solution for financial institutions by dedicating exclusive hardware within financial firms.

North America to hold the largest share by 2031

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2021, contributing to around half of the market, due to its high concentration of cloud and security vendors such as Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., and Broadcom Inc. However, the global multi-cloud networking in fintech market across Asia-Pacific would register the fastest CAGR of 20.8% from 2022 to 2031, due to rapid economic and technological developments in the region.

Key Players in the Industry

-Deutsche Telekom AG

-Ericsson

-Huawei Technology

-Nokia

-Orange S.A.

-Qualcomm Inc.

-Telecom Italia

-Telstra

-T-Mobile

-Intel Corporation.

