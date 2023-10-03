Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,314 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 466,576 in the last 365 days.

Chiz thanks fellow Senators for passage of 12 bills on third and final reading

PHILIPPINES, October 3 - Press Release
October 3, 2023

CHIZ THANKS FELLOW SENATORS FOR PASSAGE OF 12 BILLS ON THIRD AND FINAL READING

Sen. Chiz Escudero has expressed his thanks to his colleagues for passing on third and final reading a dozen higher education-related bills recommended by the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education shortly before Congress adjourned on Sept. 28.

The senators have unanimously approved the 12 bills that emanated from Escudero's Committee which included the establishment of more medical schools in state-owned universities.

"I take this opportunity to thank my colleagues for supporting these education-related bills needed to help the country meet its healthcare requirements as well as boost our education system in general," the senator said.

The newly approved bills will now be elevated to the Bicameral Conference Committee to be harmonized with their counterpart measures at the House of Representatives.

Approved on Third Reading were bills that would allow the following state universities to establish their own college of medicine:

  • Benguet State University in the Cordilleras

  • Southern Luzon State University in Quezon Province

  • University of Eastern Philippines in Northern Samar

  •  Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University in La Union

  • Visayas State University in Southern Leyte

Aside from being research and innovation hubs, Escudero noted that the five public universities are "centers of excellence" that consistently produce excellent board examination passers.

The Senate likewise passed on Third Reading the bills that would allow the creation of veterinary schools at the Bicol University in Ligao, Albay and the Southern Luzon State University- Catanauan Campus in Quezon province.

The remaining bills that were approved were:

  • Creation of the Bataan Peninsula State University-Bagac Campus

  • Establishment of the Leyte Normal University-San Isidro Campus

  • Establishment of the Pampanga State Agricultural University-Floridablanca Campus

  • Creation of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines-Paranaque City Campus

  • Strengthening the Bulacan State University, expanding is curricular offerings and the composition of the Governing Board

"The conversion and establishment of these campuses are driven not only by egalitarian motives of democratizing access to its portals but in making sure that it is attended with excellence," Escudero said.

"As a province grows, so must the school grow so it can train and require human capital to propel its progress. Education is a development imperative. These bills ensure that it is for the present and for the future of these areas and those who dwell therein," he added.

You just read:

Chiz thanks fellow Senators for passage of 12 bills on third and final reading

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more