PHILIPPINES, October 3 - Press Release

October 3, 2023 CHIZ THANKS FELLOW SENATORS FOR PASSAGE OF 12 BILLS ON THIRD AND FINAL READING Sen. Chiz Escudero has expressed his thanks to his colleagues for passing on third and final reading a dozen higher education-related bills recommended by the Senate Committee on Higher, Technical and Vocational Education shortly before Congress adjourned on Sept. 28. The senators have unanimously approved the 12 bills that emanated from Escudero's Committee which included the establishment of more medical schools in state-owned universities. "I take this opportunity to thank my colleagues for supporting these education-related bills needed to help the country meet its healthcare requirements as well as boost our education system in general," the senator said. The newly approved bills will now be elevated to the Bicameral Conference Committee to be harmonized with their counterpart measures at the House of Representatives. Approved on Third Reading were bills that would allow the following state universities to establish their own college of medicine: Benguet State University in the Cordilleras

Southern Luzon State University in Quezon Province

University of Eastern Philippines in Northern Samar

Don Mariano Marcos Memorial State University in La Union

Visayas State University in Southern Leyte Aside from being research and innovation hubs, Escudero noted that the five public universities are "centers of excellence" that consistently produce excellent board examination passers. The Senate likewise passed on Third Reading the bills that would allow the creation of veterinary schools at the Bicol University in Ligao, Albay and the Southern Luzon State University- Catanauan Campus in Quezon province. The remaining bills that were approved were: Creation of the Bataan Peninsula State University-Bagac Campus

Establishment of the Leyte Normal University-San Isidro Campus

Establishment of the Pampanga State Agricultural University-Floridablanca Campus

Creation of the Polytechnic University of the Philippines-Paranaque City Campus

Strengthening the Bulacan State University, expanding is curricular offerings and the composition of the Governing Board "The conversion and establishment of these campuses are driven not only by egalitarian motives of democratizing access to its portals but in making sure that it is attended with excellence," Escudero said. "As a province grows, so must the school grow so it can train and require human capital to propel its progress. Education is a development imperative. These bills ensure that it is for the present and for the future of these areas and those who dwell therein," he added.