"Kahit saang sulok ng Pilipinas, tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya," says Bong Go as he aids fire victims in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go, through a relief operation conducted by his staff, provided assistance to 653 fire victims in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi on Tuesday, September 26.

The distribution activity was held at Barangay Pag-asa covered court where the fire victims received food packs and drinking water. There were also select recipients of a bicycle, a mobile phone, and a new pair of shoes from the senator.

Meanwhile, a team from the National Housing Authority conducted an on-site assessment where qualified families may receive necessary housing assistance to help them rebuild their homes.

"Yung mga mag-qualify ay maaaring mabigyan ng National Housing Authority ng ayuda pambili ng housing materials tulad ng pako, yero at iba pa upang maisaayos muli ang kanilang mga tirahan," Go said in a video message.

Go has emphasized that the modernization of the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) represents a substantial advancement in strengthening the capabilities of first responders.

Republic Act No. 11589, also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act was authored and co-sponsored by Go in the Senate. The mandated modernization program includes procurement of new fire equipment, expansion of manpower, and conduct of specialized training for firefighters, among others.

"Magdasal po tayo at ipagdasal po natin 'yung mga mahal natin sa buhay. Ang gamit po ay nabibili. Ang pera po ay kikitain rin po natin, magsipag lang tayo. Subalit 'yung perang kikitain ay hindi po nabibili ang buhay. Ang nawalang buhay po ay wala na. A lost life is a lost life forever," Go said.

"Kahit saang sulok kayo ng Pilipinas, tutulong ako sa abot ng aking makakaya. Iyan po ang aking ipinangako sa Pilipino. Hindi ko po matiis na nakaupo lang po sa opisina habang ang mga kababayan natin dito ay nangangailangan po ng tulong," he added.

Go, chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, likewise urged those with health issues to visit Datu Halun Sakilan Memorial Hospital in the town where they can conveniently avail of medical assistance through the Malasakit Centers.

There are currently 159 Malasakit Centers nationwide that have assisted over seven million poor and indigent Filipinos. The Malasakit Centers Act was principally authored and sponsored by Go to ensure that underprivileged Filipinos have convenient access to medical assistance programs from Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), Department of Health (DOH), Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth), and Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office (PCSO).

"Tutulungan ho kayo ng Malasakit Center at kung kailangan niyo po ng dagdag na tulong, lapitan niyo lang po ang aking opisina. Bukas po ang aking opisina para po sa inyong lahat. Nandirito lang po ako para magserbisyo sa inyo at tumulong sa abot ng aking makakaya," he reassured.

Meanwhile, the senator also continues to push for the establishment of Super Health Centers nationwide. Through the efforts of fellow lawmakers, 307 Super Health Centers were funded in 2022 and another 322 in 2023 nationwide including two in Tawi-tawi.

The centers offer database management, out-patient, birthing, isolation, diagnostic (laboratory: x-ray, ultrasound), pharmacy, and ambulatory surgical unit. Other available services are eye, ear, nose, and throat (EENT) service; oncology centers; physical therapy and rehabilitation center; and telemedicine, which makes remote diagnosis and treatment of patients possible.

Lastly, the senator is the principal sponsor and one of the authors of the recently passed Republic Act 11959 or the Regional Specialty Centers Act. The said law mandates the establishment of Regional Specialty Centers within existing DOH regional hospitals.

"It's a multiyear plan. Halimbawa, kung may problema sa heart, kidney, lung, neonatal, mental, ito pong mga ortho sa mga may karamdaman sa buto, o kahit cancer... ilalagay na po sa lahat ng DOH regional hospital sa buong Pilipinas ang mga specialty services na ito para ilapit po natin ang serbisyo medikal sa ating mga kababayan," explained Go.