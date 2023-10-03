Fire Detection Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fire detection equipment market is expected to reach $13.12 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 10.8%, according to TBRC’s Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2023.

The fire detection equipment global market growth, driven by government safety mandates, is led by North America. Major players include Johnson Controls, Honeywell, United Technologies, Siemens, Halma, Gentex, Bosch, Hochiki, Securiton, Encore Fire Protection, Sterling Safety Systems, Fire Suppression, Schrack Seconet, Napco Security, VFP Fire Systems, and Siemens AG.

Fire Detection Equipment Market Segments

• By Product Type: Flame Detectors, Smoke Detectors, Heat Detectors

• By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless

• By End-Use Industry: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Hospitality &Travel, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Retail, Mining, Oil and Gas, Other End-User Industries

• By Geography: The global fire detection equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2731&type=smp

Fire detection equipment reduces the damage caused by fire by generating warning signals (including audio or visual signals) in case of fire. Detection of fire is done by detecting the smoke, heat or flames.

Read More On The Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fire-detection-equipment-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Fire Detection Equipment Market Trends And Strategies

4. Fire Detection Equipment Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Fire Detection Equipment Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Fireproofing Materials Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/fireproofing-materials-global-market-report

Smoke Detectors Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smoke-detectors-global-market-report

Automotive Heat Shield Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-heat-shield-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model