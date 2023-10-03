Fire Detection Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fire detection equipment market is expected to reach $13.12 billion in 2027, with a CAGR of 10.8%, according to TBRC’s Fire Detection Equipment Global Market Report 2023.

The fire detection equipment global market growth, driven by government safety mandates, is led by North America. Major players include Johnson Controls, Honeywell, United Technologies, Siemens, Halma, Gentex, Bosch, Hochiki, Securiton, Encore Fire Protection, Sterling Safety Systems, Fire Suppression, Schrack Seconet, Napco Security, VFP Fire Systems, and Siemens AG.

Fire Detection Equipment Market Segments
• By Product Type: Flame Detectors, Smoke Detectors, Heat Detectors
• By Connectivity: Wired, Wireless
• By End-Use Industry: Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Hospitality &Travel, Healthcare, Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Retail, Mining, Oil and Gas, Other End-User Industries
• By Geography: The global fire detection equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Fire detection equipment reduces the damage caused by fire by generating warning signals (including audio or visual signals) in case of fire. Detection of fire is done by detecting the smoke, heat or flames.

