Fighter Aircrafts Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

Fighter Aircrafts Market Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The fighter aircrafts market is expected to reach $156.98 billion by 2027 with a 6.5% CAGR, as per TBRC’s “Fighter Aircrafts Global Market Report 2023.”

The fighter aircrafts global market growth is driven by increased focus on airborne security. Asia-Pacific is set to lead the market, with major players including Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Boeing, BAE Systems, and more.

Fighter Aircrafts Market Segments

• By Type: Conventional Take-Off and Landing, Short Take-Off and Landing, Vertical Take-Off and Landing

• By Application: Homeland Security, Defense, Other

• By System: Airframe, Engine, Avionics, Landing Gear System, Weapon System

• By Geography: The global fighter aircrafts market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A fighter aircraft is a fixed-wing aircraft designed for air-to-air combat against other aircraft. The components of the subsystems of fighter aircraft include the fuselage, the wings, the horizontal tail, the vertical tail, and the propulsion system.

