CGG Releases New GeoVerse Carbon Storage Study for Gulf of Mexico

Paris, FranceOctober 3, 2023        

CGG has announced the delivery of the eastern phase of its GeoVerse™ Carbon Storage Gulf of Mexico Study and commencement of the westward extension of the study. Both phases of the project, supported by industry funding, are available for license now with final products for the westward expansion phase available in Q1, 2024.

These studies provide an accurate, unique, and independent map-based assessment of carbon storage opportunities coupled with a desktop-ready well database and web-based visualization dashboards for informed and rapid decision making.

Dechun Lin, EVP Earth Data, CGG, said: “CGG continues to expand its GeoVerse portfolio of expert-driven and data-rich screening studies. This newly released study that spans the Texas and Louisiana gulf coast provides critical subsurface information to accelerate exploration for suitable carbon storage sites in this promising region.”

About CGG

CGG (www.cgg.com) is a global technology and HPC leader that provides data, products, services and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing and monitoring. Our unique portfolio supports our clients in efficiently and responsibly solving complex digital, energy transition, natural resource, environmental, and infrastructure challenges for a more sustainable future. CGG employs around 3,400 people worldwide and is listed on the Euronext Paris SA (ISIN: 0013181864).

