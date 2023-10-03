Submit Release
Botanic Tonics, LLC Announces First Corporate Convenience Store Partnership with Circle K

Botanic Tonics announced its first corporate convenience store partnership, officially bringing its feel free CLASSIC to Southwest Circle K store locations.

Circle K is a category leader in convenience and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this journey. This deal is pivotal in helping us bring our product to more customers across the Southwest.”
— JW Ross

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Botanic Tonics, LLC announced its first ever corporate convenience store partnership, officially bringing its hero product, feel free CLASSIC, to Circle K store locations in Arizona and Nevada.

Botanic Tonics began selling feel free products in late 2020 and has since expanded to more than 12,000 stores across the country, most of which are independently owned. The deal with Circle K will add an additional 635 locations, the majority of which will be in Phoenix, Las Vegas, and Tucson.

“Circle K is a category leader in convenience and we couldn’t be more excited to embark on this journey together,” said JW Ross, Founder of Botanic Tonics. “This deal will be pivotal in helping us bring our product to more customers across the Southwest.”

Botanic Tonics’ line of products features high-quality botanicals that have been used for centuries in social and wellness practices around the world. Its CLASSIC tonic features a proprietary blend of kava root extract and whole leaf kratom, designed to provide alcohol-free and caffeine-free energy, focus, and social lift.

To find your nearest Botanic Tonics retailer, visit the Store Locator here.

About Botanic Tonics
Botanic Tonics, LLC manufactures, sells and distributes wellness tonics and capsules under its FEEL FREE and BOTANIC TONIC PLANT SOLUTIONS marks. For more information about the company and its line of products, visit the Botanic Tonics website.

