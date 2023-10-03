Submit Release
Temporary Road Closure on Penco Road, in Weirton, on Thursday, October 5, 2023

A portion Penco Road northbound, at the intersection of County Road 507, Cove Road, and southbound, at the intersection of County Route 105, Pennsylvania Avenue, in Weirton, will be closed from 6:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m., on Thursday, October 5, 2023, for the Weirton Madonna High School Homecoming Parade. Traffic will be maintained by local law enforcement. Motorists are advised to reduce speed, expect delays, and use alternate routes. 
  
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

