Road Closures on County Route 5, Big Wheeling Creek Road, County Route 7, McCreary’s Ridge Road, County Route, 44, to Begin Tuesday, October 3, 2023

A portion of County Route 5 (Big Wheeling Creek Road), from milepost 0.0 to milepost 3.65, County Route 7, (McCreary’s Ridge Road) from milepost 0.0 to milepost 3.78, and County Route 44, (McCreary’s Ridge Road) from milepost 0.00 to milepost 0.35, will be closed, from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., beginning Tuesday, October 3, 2023, through Friday, November 10, 2023, canopy cutting. The closures will be Monday through Friday. Flaggers will be present. No through traffic. Emergency vehicles, local traffic, and school buses will be accommodated.
 
Alternate Routes: County Route 5, (Big Wheeling Creek), County Route 16, (Caldwell Hill), and County Route 14, (Pine Hill), and US 250.
 
Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​

