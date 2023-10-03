Submit Release
Wood County Route 3/12, Will be Closed Beginning on Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Wood County Route 3/12, Garrison Lane, will be closed to all traffic beginning at the intersection of Wood County Route 2/1, Bull Run Road, at milepost 2.53, and ending at the intersection of County Route 2/3, Carpenters Run Road, at milepost 1.26, between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., beginning on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, through Friday, October 6, 2023, for a paving project.
 
The roadway will be closed. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly. Road will be open overnight.
 
 Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​

