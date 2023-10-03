Minor Delays on Calhoun County Route 11, Euclid-Nicut Road, Beginning Monday, October 9, 2023, through Monday, October 23, 2023

Page Content

Calhoun County Route 11, Euclid-Nicut Road, will have minor delays from milepost 0.00, to milepost 5.40, between the hours of 7:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., beginning on Monday, October 9, 2023, through Monday, October 23, 2023, for a paving project.

Flagging personnel will be utilized to main traffic flow. Motorists are asked to plan accordingly.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the work schedule.​​