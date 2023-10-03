Eastbound MacCorkle Avenue exit ramp to be closed beginning Monday, Oct. 2, 2023

Page Content

The eastbound exit ramp to MacCorkle Avenue from the West Virginia Turnpike (Exit 95) will be closed from Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, through Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023, to install a barrier wall on the West Virginia Turnpike.



The closure will affect traffic heading both north and south on the Turnpike. All traffic exiting the Turnpike at Exit 95 will have to take the westbound ramp to MacCorkle Avenue.



Motorists may also exit at Marmet (Exit 89).​​