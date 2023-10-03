Lane Closures Scheduled for WV 73 in Logan County beginning Monday, October 2, 2023

Page Content

There will be temporary lane closures on WV 73 between WV 44 and Powerhouse Drive from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. starting Monday, October 2, 2023, and continuing through Friday, October 27, 2023, for road resurfacing. Flaggers will maintain traffic conditions during working hours.



Drivers should expect delays, adjust their commuting schedules, and avoid the area if possible.



Please use caution when traveling through the area due to flaggers, equipment, and workers.​​