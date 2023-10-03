Multiple lane and ramp closures scheduled on I-81 between Sunday, October 1, 2023, and Tuesday October 3, 2023

Page Content

The two left lanes will be closed on southbound Interstate 81 between mile marker 14.5 and mile marker 14, in Berkeley County, from 8 p.m. to midnight on Sunday, October 1, 2023, to allow for the placement of sign light fixtures.



The two left lanes will be closed on northbound Interstate 81 between mile marker 13.5 and mile marker 14, in Berkeley County, from 8 p.m. to midnight on Monday, October 2, 2023, to allow for the placement of sign light fixtures.



The right lane will be closed on southbound Interstate 81 between mile marker 17 and mile marker 13, in Berkeley County, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, October 2, 2023, to allow for pavement repairs. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedule is weather dependent.



The two left lanes will be closed on southbound Interstate 81 between mile marker 16 and mile marker 12, in Berkeley County, from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, to allow for pavement repairs.



The Exit 13 exit ramp will be closed on northbound Interstate 81, in Berkeley County, between the hours of 8 p.m. and midnight on Tuesday, October 3, 2023, to allow for the placement of high mast electrical poles. Motorists are advised to stay alert and travel with caution through the work zone. Exact schedules are weather dependent.​​