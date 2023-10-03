US 22 Northbound Lane Closure to Begin on Monday, October 2, 2023

Page Content

A portion of US 22, northbound lane, at the OH 7 northbound and US 22 westbound interchange, will be closed from 7:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., beginning on Monday, October 2, 2023, through Thursday, October 5, 2023, for bridge maintenance. Motorist are advised to reduce, speed, follow posted merge signs, and expect delays.



Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.​​