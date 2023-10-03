Ramp Closure on WV 2, McMechen, to Begin Monday, October 2, 2023

The WV 2 northbound on ramp, in McMechen, at milepost 36.1, will be closed from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., beginning Monday, October 2, 2023, through Friday, October 6, 2023, for maintenance. Motorists are advised to reduce speed and expect delays in this area. Alternate Route: Use Marshall Street to the 21st Street exit. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.
