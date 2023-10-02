Submit Release
WATER RESTORATION NOTICE: Kongulai

Kongulai gravity source and pumps were restored at 5:30pm yesterday. However, it would have taken a while for our systems to recover before your water supply was fully restored.

BOIL WATER ADVISORY LIFTED/Issued Sunday 1 October 2023

The Boil Water Advisory issued for Honiara on Sunday 1 October is now lifted.

WATER RESTORATION NOTICE: Ranadi

The burst pipe at Ranadi was rectified and water supply was turned back on at 7pm yesterday.

If you are currently experiencing no water, please report it to Customer Care via phone, email or Messenger with your full name, your water meter account number and your phone contact details.

Please contact Customer Care for more information
Phone: 44700
Email: service@solomonwater.com.sb
Website: www.solomonwater.com.sb

