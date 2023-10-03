Brownsville CBP officers seize $906K in cocaine at B&M International Bridge

BROWNSVILLE, Texas—U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations officers assigned to B&M International Bridge this week seized $906,000 in cocaine in a single enforcement action.

“Our frontline officers continue to maintain tight focus on our border security mission and that dedication and drive led to this significant cocaine interception,” said Port Director Tater Ortiz, Brownsville Port of Entry. “We remain committed to keeping our communities safe from hard narcotics while facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

Packages containing nearly 68 pounds of cocaine seized by CBP officers at Brownsville Port of Entry.

The seizure occurred on Sept. 27 at the B&M International Bridge when a CBP officer referred a 2015 Chevy Traverse driven by a female 31-year-old U.S. citizen for secondary inspection. CBP officers utilizing a non-intrusive inspection system scan and CBP canines discovered 29 packages containing a total of nearly 68 pounds of alleged cocaine within the vehicle. The narcotics had a street value of $906,628.

CBP seized the narcotics and vehicle. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) special agents arrested the driver and initiated a criminal investigation.

