TEXAS, October 2 - October 2, 2023 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today celebrated the strength of our state’s manufacturing sector and the role it plays in growing our economy and creating new jobs in communities across Texas by proclaiming October 2-9, 2023 as Manufacturing Week in Texas.



“Texas remains an economic powerhouse and continues to set new records for jobs growth thanks to our hardworking manufacturers," said Governor Abbott. “‘Made in Texas’ has never been a more powerful global brand. It is a symbol of the freedom, opportunity and innovation that can only be found in our great state. As the manufacturing capital of the nation, Texas is where today’s products are made and where tomorrow’s technologies are brought to life. Manufacturing Week in Texas serves as a reminder of how important it is to continue to focus on the development of our manufacturing industrial base and workforce.”



Accounting for 9 percent of total manufacturing gross domestic product (GDP) in the United States, Texas leads the country as the No. 1 exporting state in the U.S. for 21 years. Texas is also the No. 1 exporter of high-tech goods for the last 10 consecutive years and the No. 1 exporter of semiconductors and other electronic components for the last 12 years.



The dedicated workforce behind this booming industry is supported by more than 925,000 Texans and brings the world’s most innovative, advanced, and large-scale manufacturing operations to Texas. Last month, Governor Abbott celebrated Texas’ manufacturing excellence at Schneider Electric in El Paso. October is also National Manufacturing Month to recognize and promote the success of American manufacturers in the global marketplace.



WATCH: Governor Abbott Proclaims 2023 Manufacturing Week In Texas

Read the Governor's Proclamation.

