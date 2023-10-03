Nashville-Davidson, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nashville-Davidson, Tennessee -

The Medical Foundation of Nashville will host the Physicians Ball on October 21, 2023. Dr. Yerusalem Lanier and Dr. David Farnen from Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic will be special guests at this event.

The purpose of the event is to celebrate, support the community, and fundraise for the betterment of the health and well-being of Nashville.

The Physicians Ball is a highly anticipated event on Nashville's social calendar, bringing together healthcare professionals, philanthropists, and community members to support a great cause. The event will take place at 14TENN and start at 5:30 p.m. The event will showcase a delicious dinner, live music, and the chance to groove the night away.

Moreover, guests can also take part in a silent auction where all profits will go towards supporting the cause of the Medical Foundation of Nashville.

The Medical Foundation of Nashville plays an important role in Nashville's healthcare community. It is committed to enhancing access to healthcare, promoting healthy lifestyles, and advancing health and medical education. The proceeds generated from the Physicians Ball will be utilized to support these essential programs, which will further strengthen the standard of healthcare and medical education accessible to Nashville residents.

Dr. Yerusalem Lanier and Dr. David Farnen, esteemed experts in the field of foot and ankle care, are honored to lend their support to this admirable cause. Their attendance at the event highlights Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic's crucial role and dedication to promoting healthcare in Nashville and beyond.

Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic in Nashville, TN, offers comprehensive foot and ankle care, including treatment for diabetic foot issues, ingrown toenails, tendon pain, fractures, sprains, and more. Their board-certified podiatrists provide expert care for various conditions, including fungal nail infections, plantar fasciitis, and plantar warts. Surgical solutions for bunions and hammertoes are also available.

The clinic is staffed by a team of highly trained physicians committed to improving their patients' health and well-being through individualized care and innovative treatment methods. It emphasizes personalized treatment plans and aims to alleviate foot and ankle pain. They offer telehealth appointments for convenience and have five convenient locations across middle Tennessee, including Hermitage, Brentwood, Pleasant View, White House, Hendersonville, and Murfreesboro.

Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic's website showcases testimonials from satisfied patients who praise the compassionate care provided by Dr. Lanier and her team. The clinic's commitment to patient well-being is evident, and they are dedicated to addressing various foot and skin conditions.

The homepage also highlights their telehealth appointment scheduling, emphasizing the importance of not delaying treatment for foot and ankle issues. In summary, Cutting Edge Foot and Ankle Clinic is a reputable clinic in middle Tennessee dedicated to providing top-notch podiatric care and helping patients find relief from various foot and ankle problems.

Dr. Yerusalem Lanier is a dedicated podiatrist who has made a significant impact in the field of Podiatry. She operates four locations and is driven by her passion for relieving pain, improving foot and ankle function, treating infections, and preventing complications. Her motivation stems from a deep love for people, inspired by her parents' foot-related ailments. Dr. Lanier completed her education at Fisk University in Nashville and later graduated from Kent State Ohio College of Podiatric Medicine. She then completed her residency in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery in Worcester, MA. Dr. Lanier's joyful interactions with patients and her compassionate approach make her a highly regarded healer. She continually strives to provide the best care and was honored as Nashville's "Three Best Rated" in Podiatry.

Dr. David Farnen, a Nashville native, is another esteemed foot and ankle specialist. He holds a B.S. in Biological Sciences from the University of California, Irvine, and earned his doctorate degree from Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine and Science. His surgical residency training took place at Eastern Virginia Medical School and the Sentara Hospital healthcare system. Dr. Farnen is board-qualified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery and board-certified by the American Board of Podiatric Medicine, specializing in limb salvage, wound care, and hyperbaric oxygen therapies. His passion for research and commitment to diabetic foot care, wound care, and dermatological pathologies reflect his dedication to the field. Dr. Farnen enjoys family time with his wife and daughter and provides same-day and urgent appointments for foot and ankle care.

