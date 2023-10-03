Censinet to Support Cybersecurity Awareness Month with Dedicated Resources & Tools to Help Strengthen Cyber Resiliency

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Censinet, the leading provider of healthcare risk management solutions, today announced support for October Cybersecurity Awareness Month with a broad set of resources, tools, and thought leadership to help healthcare organizations strengthen their cybersecurity program maturity and resiliency. October Cybersecurity Awareness Month serves as an annual reminder of the importance of cybersecurity in our increasingly digital world, and promotes education, awareness, and action to reduce cyber risks, protect patient data and safety, and strengthen overall cybersecurity posture for individuals, organizations, and communities.

“As threats continue to evolve, Censinet remains dedicated to promoting awareness and enhancing cybersecurity resiliency across the healthcare sector,” said Ed Gaudet, CEO and Founder of Censinet. “Whether through peer benchmarking, community collaboration, or by leveraging our free offerings, Censinet invites all stakeholders to join in Cybersecurity Awareness Month to create a more secure and resilient healthcare ecosystem.”

Key Censinet resources, tools, and thought leadership available to healthcare organizations across October Cybersecurity Awareness Month include:

● Open enrollment in Wave 3 of The Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study, co-sponsored by Censinet, KLAS Research, American Hospital Association, Health-ISAC, and the Health Sector Coordinating Council. The Benchmarking Study is the industry’s first collaborative initiative to establish robust, objective, and actionable cyber peer benchmarks to help all healthcare organizations strengthen cybersecurity performance, maturity, and resiliency. The Benchmarking Study is currently enrolling participants for Wave 3 at benchmarks@censinet.com.

● Launch of the recent four-part webinar series “Risky Business” on-demand, designed to help cybersecurity practitioners develop the right skill sets to both outperform in their current positions and move into more senior, strategic roles in the future. Session topics included: managing third-party and enterprise risk; using Censinet RiskOpsTM to develop invaluable cyber risk management skills and insights: and, creating a GRC program for long-term success. These weekly replays will be complemented by new “Voice of the Assessor” blog posts, written by – and for – cyber analysts.

● Free third-party risk management services for Health-ISAC members. Censinet recently joined the Health-ISAC Community Services Program, and under the partnership as a Community Leader, Censinet will provide the following comprehensive third-party risk management services to Health-ISAC community members: performing risk assessments for third-party vendors, products, and services designated as Critical or High-Risk; generating Corrective Action Plans (CAPs) and recommended remediations; monitoring for any breach or ransomware alerts across all third-parties; performing reassessments for third-parties one year after the initial assessment with updated CAPs and actionable risk insights. To learn more visit: https://h-isac.org/censinet.

● Sponsorship of Becker's Health IT + Digital Health + RCM Meeting, Oct. 3-6, Navy Pier, Chicago, with in-person attendance by Chris Logan, Chief Security Officer of Censinet, who will be providing thought leadership on cybersecurity and risk management and conducting video interviews with key healthcare leaders. In addition, a Becker’s Healthcare webinar on artificial intelligence and its implications for healthcare cybersecurity, “The Promise (and Peril) of A.I. in Healthcare” hosted by Chris Logan, is available now for on-demand replay.

● “Keys to Running an Audit-Ready IT Shop” webinar, co-hosted by Tausight and Chris Logan, Chief Security Officer of Censinet, focusing on the complexities of securing patient data and best practices for managing audit inquiries with well-prepared and timely responses to minimize legal, financial, and reputational risk exposure.

● Expanded access to Censinet Community, an exclusive knowledge-sharing platform for Censinet customers to exchange best practices and insights, stay up-to-date on product innovations and industry news, and get technical support and helpful tips to maximize the experience, efficiency, and effectiveness of Censinet RiskOpsTM.

Additional information, tools, and resources can be found on Censinet’s website at censinet.com, and to learn more about any of these Cybersecurity Awareness Month activities, contact info@censinet.com.

Censinet®, based in Boston, MA, takes the risk out of healthcare with Censinet RiskOps, the industry’s first and only cloud-based risk exchange of healthcare organizations working together to manage and mitigate cyber risk. Purpose-built for healthcare, Censinet RiskOpsTM delivers total automation across all third party and enterprise risk management workflows and best practices. Censinet transforms cyber risk management by leveraging network scale and efficiencies, providing actionable insight, and improving overall operational effectiveness while eliminating risks to patient safety, data, and care delivery. Censinet is an American Hospital Association (AHA) Preferred Cybersecurity Provider. Find out more about Censinet and its RiskOps platform at censinet.com.

