Food storage containers installed at Tongue River Canyon Public Access Area

Sheridan -

In late July, four metal bear-proof food storage boxes were installed at campsites in Tongue River Canyon. The Tongue River Canyon Public Access Area is owned by the Game and Fish Commission and provides hunting, fishing, hiking and camping opportunities. The area is also black bear habitat and the availability and proper use of the boxes by recreationists can help prevent conflicts with bears. 

The boxes were donated by the American Bear Foundation based in Cody. Volunteers from the ABF and several local Bowhunters of Wyoming members helped install them alongside Game and Fish and U.S. Forest Service personnel. 

The boxes are intended for campers to store food and other attractants inside to keep them unavailable to bears. After use, the boxes should be left clean with no trash or food residue. There are no trash removal services in Tongue River Canyon so users must pack out and dispose of their garbage.


 

- WGFD -


 

