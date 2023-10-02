Department on Aging to Host Caregiver Roundtable in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. - To gain insight into the needs and challenges of family caregivers in northern Illinois, the Illinois Department on Aging (IDoA), in partnership with the Northwestern Illinois Area Agency on Aging (NIAAA), is hosting a caregiver roundtable on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m.





"Illinois' family caregivers are as diverse as the state as a whole, with different backgrounds, family dynamics, strengths, and access to resources," said IDoA Director Paula Basta. "We want to ensure IDoA is meeting their unique needs, helping caregivers manage their stress and balance other life responsibilities. I'm excited to continue our series of caregiver roundtables to hear from residents in every part of Illinois about how IDoA can more effectively support their caregiving journey."





"Caregivers give so much of themselves to their loved ones in need, and it's vital we know what issues they are facing so we can better support them," said NIAAA Caregiver Specialist Suellen Anderson. "NIAAA is thrilled to have the opportunity to meet with local caregivers."





Currently in Illinois, there are an estimated 1.5 million family caregivers providing an estimated 1.4 billion hours of care to family members during any given year. IDoA is hosting a series of regional roundtable discussions to hear directly from caregivers about the challenges they face and to explore strategies to strengthen support services, including counseling, respite, and care training for family members.





Area residents are invited to participate in the discussion on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 3 p.m. at Lifescape Adult Day Center, located at 1330 S. Alpine Rd. in Rockford.





Attendance is open to adults of all ages who provide some level of unpaid care to an aging parent, spouse, or other family member. Attendees' insights will help shape future policies and initiatives that address the specific concerns of family caregivers across Illinois.





To RSVP for the Oct. 17 caregiver roundtable, please contact Kelly Sanford at ksanford@lifescapeservices.org or 815-964-2433. RSVPs are requested by Thursday, Oct. 12 to ensure adequate arrangements for seating and materials.



