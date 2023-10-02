Sunday, Los Angeles County enters a new, more fair era of criminal justice by moving into a system in which most people arrested for low-level offenses are no longer jailed in the days before their arraignment. This transformation is a politically charged one, with police groups and politicians misleadingly sounding the alarm over “zero bail,” feeding off the popular anxiety over several recent brazen, high-profile thefts.
You just read:
Editorial | Newsletter: Cash bail is ending in L.A. County. We help you understand why that’s a good thing
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.