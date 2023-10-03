Greentoe Expands Its Innovative "Name Your Price" Platform with Acquisition of Discount Bandit

Marketplace continues to revolutionize online shopping by empowering consumers, aiming to rival Amazon and eBay.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, October 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Greentoe, an online marketplace renowned for its revolutionary "Name Your Price" feature, proudly announces its acquisition of DiscountBandit.com, a well-respected player in the online discount retail sphere. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for both companies and signifies Greentoe’s commitment to redefining bargain shopping.

Founded in 2012, Greentoe, a graduate of Y-Combinator, has facilitated over $700 million in transactions on its innovative platform, making it a trusted leader in the online shopping industry.

DiscountBandit.com, founded in 2015 has provided customers with savings on a wide range of consumer goods, generating over $100 million in revenue throughout its journey.

Key highlights of the acquisition:

Enhanced Technology: Discount Bandit technology will be integrated into Greentoe.com's unique "Name Your Price" model, empowering Greentoe consumers to better negotiate deals through a more seamless shopping experience.

Expanded Product Selection: This acquisition will substantially broaden the scope of products and categories available to Greentoe shoppers, from cutting-edge electronics and household appliances to an array of sporting goods and auto parts.

Expanded Retailer Network: Greentoe Customers will benefit from the increased competition brought on by over 30 new retailers that will be added to the Greentoe partner network. As more retailers compete for each sale, the prices that consumers pay will be reduced, leading to even greater consumer savings.

"At Greentoe.com, our mission has always been to empower consumers by giving them the ability to dictate the price they want to pay for quality products," said Andrew Kurland, CEO of Greentoe.com. "The acquisition of DiscountBandit.com aligns perfectly with our vision and represents a significant step forward in our mission to make bargain shopping accessible to everyone. We are excited about the opportunities this partnership will bring to our customers."

DiscountBandit.com founder Steven Hong added, "We are proud of the incredible journey we've had at DiscountBandit.com, and we believe that joining forces with Greentoe.com will open up new avenues for growth and innovation. Together, we will continue to provide our customers with the best deals on the market."

Greentoe customers can expect to see expanded product offers in the coming months, while Discount Bandit customers can immediately begin taking advantage of the Greentoe.com marketplace.

About Greentoe.com:

Established in 2012, Greentoe is a groundbreaking online marketplace that empowers consumers to "Name Their Price" on a wide array of products, including electronics, appliances, and more. With Greentoe’s unique and customer-centric approach, getting the products you desire at the prices you want has never been easier or more accessible. A graduate of Y-Combinator in 2014, Greentoe has seen over $700 million in online transactions and has over 250,000 loyal customers.

About DiscountBandit.com:

Founded in 2015, DiscountBandit.com is an online discount retail platform and winner of the 2021 IRCE / RetailX Brand Experience Award. With over 10,000 5-star reviews on ResellerRatings.com, the company is celebrated for offering remarkable discounts on an extensive selection of consumer goods.

