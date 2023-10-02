Submit Release
Office of the Governor – Flag Order – GOVERNOR GREEN LOWERS FLAGS TO HONOR DIANNE FEINSTEIN

HONOLULU – At the direction of the President of the United States, Governor Josh Green, M.D., has ordered the United States flag and the Hawaiʻi state flag to be flown at half-staff at the State Capitol and all state offices and agencies as well as the Hawaiʻi National Guard in the State of Hawaiʻi, from the time of this order until sunset, on the day of interment, Thursday, October 5. 

“Dianne Feinstein’s extensive career in the Senate has not only impacted California, but has also resonated across the nation, including here in Hawai‘i,” said Governor Green. “Her dedication to public service and her advocacy on important issues have been felt far beyond her home state. My thoughts are with her and her family during this time.” 

“Senator Dianne Feinstein was a pioneering American and a true trailblazer. In San Francisco, she showed enormous poise and courage in the wake of tragedy, and became a powerful voice for American values. In the United States Senate, she turned passion into purpose, and led the fight to ban assault weapons, also making her mark on everything from national security to the environment to protecting civil liberties. Senator Feinstein was a role model for so many Americans and she had an immense impact on younger female leaders for whom she generously opened doors. She was a historic figure, and our country will benefit from her legacy for generations,” said President of the United States, Joseph R. Biden, Jr.  

