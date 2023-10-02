GPB Partners with Georgia Educators, FableVision Studios and the Georgia Department of Education for GASHA GO! World

The New App and Web-Based Learning Games and Animations Teach Computer Science and Problem-Solving Skills to 4-8-Year-Olds

Atlanta, Georgia, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picture a world where Gashlings, playful, kind, thoughtful creatures who live inside of arcade machines, come out at night to guide young adventurers on a journey filled with imagination, problem-solving and creative exploration. This is GASHA GO! World, a first-of-its-kind app and web-based learning collection designed to teach computer science to 4-8-year-olds in a fun and innovative way.

Created and developed by GPB in partnership with Georgia educators, FableVision Studios and the Georgia Department of Education, GASHA GO! World is a first-of-its-kind app and web-based collection featuring 13 engaging games, 7 animated videos, vocabulary cards, educator support guides and an activity book with stickers.

“GPB's commitment to enhancing digital literacy and fostering digital citizenship is evident in GASHA GO! World,” says GPB Director of Education Laura Evans. “The collection equips teachers and caregivers with games and videos that engage children in foundational computer science concepts, setting the stage for them to become responsible digital citizens in today's society.”

Featuring Gashlings Zoom, Deejo, Pow, Tuft, Bazzle and Geo, GASHA GO! World focuses on computational thinking, digital citizenship, innovative design and creative communication.

GASHA GO! World's development also included teachers and students at every stage, including Caroline Mrizek, an elementary teacher with Fayette County Schools, and her students.



“As an elementary school computer science teacher, it was an honor to work through the process of building the GASHA GO! World with this incredibly creative game development team,” said Mrizek. "They felt empowered to be an important part of finding bugs and glitches and contributing ideas to make the games better for themselves and other kids who will enjoy the final versions of these games."

Georgia has taken a leadership role in computer science (CS) education, introducing foundational CS concepts to children as young as 4 years old and preparing high school students for careers in emerging fields. Bryan Cox, Lead Computer Science Specialist at GaDOE, commented, "The GASHA GO! World is packed full of useful ideas and essential tools for living in a digital society, but also compels me, and young people as well, to keep coming back for the sheer joy of it."

GASHA GO! World is available free of charge at gpb.org/gasha-go and as a downloadable app.

“We are so proud of our long-standing partnership with GPB and the Georgia DOE,” said FableVision Studios president and co-founder Gary Goldberger. “This app is the culmination of years of work creating the GASHA GO! Universe. The GPB Educational team has always brought amazing creativity to the table.”

About GPB

As one of the largest PBS stations in the nation, Georgia Public Broadcasting has been creating content worth sharing for over 60 years. With nine television stations, 20 radio stations and an education division serving teachers and students across Georgia with high-quality digital content and services, GPB strives to educate, entertain and enrich the lives of our viewers and listeners with programming that includes statewide radio news, current affairs, high school sports, educational resources for teachers and students and enlightening programs about our state including Georgia Outdoors, Georgia Today, Peach Jam, A Fork in the Road and more. For more information, visit www.gpb.org.

About FableVision Studios

FableVision Studios is an award-winning multimedia development company committed to creating positive media for children and families. FableVision believes that media and technology can catalyze a fundamental reimagining of education that empowers all learners to reach their full potential. For more information, visit fablevisionstudios.com.

About the Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE):

The Georgia Department of Education (GaDOE) oversees public education throughout the state. GaDOE works to ensure that all students have access to high-quality educational opportunities and to support the efforts of Georgia's public schools and districts. For more information, visit gadoe.org.

