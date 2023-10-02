Sword Health to Partner with Costco Health Solutions to Encourage Members to Promote Healthier Lifestyles

New York, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sword Health, the world’s first and only end-to-end platform to predict, prevent, and treat pain, has partnered with Costco Health Solutions (CHS), Costco’s pharmacy benefits arm, to promote high-quality solutions that will improve the lives of their respective members. Together, the companies are working to encourage people to seek alternative solutions for pain, like Sword’s digital physical therapy platform . Also, with the rise of the popularity of GLP-1 medications for weight loss, the companies are encouraging lifestyle changes by offering access to Sword Move .

Since 2020, Sword members have completed more than 27 million minutes of physical therapy and, with the freedom to complete their sessions anywhere, have avoided about 1.8 million trips to in-person rehab clinics. After completing Sword programs:

62% of members are freed from pain.

50% of members no longer screen positive for anxiety.

68% of members report an increase in productivity.

“This partnership shows how two disruptive companies can work together to encourage positive lifestyle changes,” said Virgilio Bento, founder & CEO, Sword Health. “This is a testament to the impact and results of our platform in treating pain, promoting health and reducing healthcare costs.”

Sword Move combines data from users' wearable devices with a dedicated Doctor of Physical Therapy with a background in personal training, to deliver personalized movement programs. Each program is tailored to the member, and features evidence-based exercises developed by Doctors of Physical Therapy. Users can track their progress over time, and will have continuous access and communication with their Doctor of Physical Therapy, thereby ensuring the member is consistently engaged, supported and connected to their goals. The programs are designed to cater to all ability levels, comorbidities and past injury considerations. Unlike traditional fitness solutions, Move creates connection, and provides the insight and accountability needed to change or establish new behaviors.

About Sword Health

Sword Health is on a mission to free two billion people from pain as the world’s first and only end-to-end platform to predict, prevent and treat pain. Delivering a 62% reduction in pain and a 60% reduction in surgery intent, Sword is using technology to save millions of dollars for its clients and is available through more than 10,000 employers across three continents. Today, Sword holds the majority of industry patents, wins 70% of competitive evaluations, and has raised more than $300 million from top venture firms like Founders Fund, General Catalyst, and Khosla Ventures. Recently recognized as a Forbes Best Startup Employer, Sword has become the fastest-growing pain solution since going to market in 2020. To learn more, visit www.SwordHealth.com .

April Conyers Sword Health press@swordhealth.com