TFF Pharmaceuticals Congratulates our Scientific Advisory Board Member, Drew Weissman, M.D., Ph.D., for Receiving the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his Pioneering Work Enabling the Development of mRNA COVID-19 Vaccines

FORT WORTH, Texas, Oct. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TFFP), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing technology platform, would like to congratulate Drew Weissman, M.D., Ph.D., a member of the Company’s Scientific Advisory Board, for receiving the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine, based on his pioneering work enabling the development of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines.



“On behalf of our Board of Directors and all of our employees, I would like to congratulate Dr. Weissman for this extraordinary achievement,” said Harlan Weisman, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and Vice Chairman of TFF Pharmaceuticals. “These discoveries laid the groundwork for the rapid development of mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines, which proved to have an enormous impact on human health during the global pandemic.”

ABOUT DREW WEISSMAN, M.D., PH.D.

Drew Weissman, M.D., Ph.D., is a physician-scientist and pioneer in the science of immunology, with major contributions to the field. He is the Roberts Family Professor in Vaccine Research at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. Dr. Weissman’s laboratory is centered on the study of ribonucleic acids (RNA) and innate immune system biology, as well as the applications these areas have to vaccine research, therapeutic proteins, and gene therapy. Most notably, his research on messenger RNA (mRNA) biology, conducted with collaborator Katalin Karikó, Ph.D., helped pave the way for the first two FDA-approved mRNA vaccines to treat COVID-19.

Dr. Weissman and his lab team continue to conduct basic scientific research to understand how nucleoside-modified mRNA could be used to advance safe and effective vaccines and therapeutics for various diseases. He is a co-author of numerous publications related to vaccines for infectious diseases including flu, herpes and HIV and is the recipient of multiple accolades in medicine and research, including the NIH Merit Award, NIH Special Achievement Award, and the 50th Rosenstiel Award for Distinguished Work in Medical Science.

ABOUT TFF PHARMACEUTICALS’ THIN FILM FREEZING (TFF) TECHNOLOGY

TFF Pharmaceuticals’ proprietary Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology allows for the transformation of both existing compounds and new chemical entities into dry powder formulations exhibiting unique characteristics and benefits. The TFF process is a particle engineering process designed to generate dry powder particles with advantageous properties for inhalation, as well as parenteral, nasal, oral, topical and ocular routes of administration. The process can be used to engineer powders for direct delivery to the site of need, circumventing challenges of systemic administration and leading to improved bioavailability, faster onset of action, and improved safety and efficacy. The ability to deliver therapies directly to the target organ, such as the lung, allows TFF powders to be administered at lower doses compared to oral drugs, reducing unwanted toxicities and side effects. Laboratory data suggests the aerodynamic properties of the powders created by TFF can deliver as much as 75% of the dose to the deep lung. TFF does not introduce heat, shear stress, or other forces that can damage more complex therapeutic components, such as fragile biologics, and instead enables the reformulation of these materials into easily stored and temperature-stable dry powders, making therapeutics and vaccines more accessible for distribution worldwide. The advantages of TFF can be used to enhance traditional delivery or combined to enable next-generation pharmaceutical products.

ABOUT TFF PHARMACEUTICALS

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaging patented rapid freezing technology to develop and transform medicines into potent dry powder formulations for better efficacy, safety, and stability. The company’s versatile TFF technology platform has broad applicability to convert most any drug, including vaccines, small and large molecules, and biologics, into an elegant dry powder highly advantageous for inhalation, or for topical delivery to the eyes, nose and topically to the skin. TFF Pharmaceuticals has two lead drug candidates in the clinic: TFF VORI (Voriconazole Inhalation Powder) and TFF TAC (Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder). The Company continues collaborations with a broad array of pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and government partners to revolutionize healthcare around the globe. The TFF Platform is protected by 120+ patents issued or pending in the U.S. and internationally. To learn more about TFF Pharmaceuticals and its product candidates, visit the Company’s website at https://tffpharma.com.

